Planners refuse application for 22.5m phone mast in Yorkshire village

A 22 metre high phone mast would cause a “substantial degree of harm” to the views in an area of Bradford, planners have decided.

A planning application for the huge mast and associated equipment on a site off Reva Skye Road, in Clayton, has been refused by Bradford Council.

The application, by communications company Cornerstone, was for the installation of a 22.5 metre-high monopole with 12 antennas, four dishes, cabinets, and a 2.1 metre-high fence.

It would be built on a plot of land next to a disused telephone exchange.

The application had proved hugely controversial in the village, with 185 people writing to Bradford Council to urge them to refuse the works.

Many objectors said the size of the mast was excessive and “out of character with the village”.

Refusing the plans, officers said: “The proposed development would result in a substantial degree of harm to the visual amenity particularly the outlook from the row of terraces on Oakleigh Road and would also be visible from multiple points within the wider street scene due to the height of 22.5m