Plans for 24-hour fuelling station plan at former Yorkshire abattoir withdrawn

Plans to build a 24-hour biofuel station near to homes in Wakefield have been withdrawn.

More than 500 people objected to the proposals, with many residents claiming the round-the-clock operation could cause night-time disturbance.

CNG Fuels Ltd submitted a planning application to Wakefield Council to build a biomethane fuelling station for HGVs on the site of a former abattoir at Flanshaw Business Park.

Biomethane is compressed natural gas sourced from waste products including food, animal, and waste water.

A statement submitted on behalf of the company in April last year said the site would be unmanned and floodlit at night.

The scheme included installing 14 fuel pumps and equipment to draw the gas from the mains network.

It was proposed that use of the site would be restricted to CNG customers.

The planning statement said the station would be used by logistics and distribution businesses based in Wakefield, including Amazon.

It said: “The demand for low carbon fuel has increased by 100% across the UK, and the key role low carbon fuel will play in reducing emissions in the freight sector has been acknowledged by the government.”

Local councillors were contacted by residents after the details of the proposals were first revealed.

Speaking at the time, David Pickersgill, councillor for Wakefield North ward, said people were worried about being disturbed at night and an increase in traffic in the area.

He said: “The figures provided by the operator estimate 147 vehicle movements daily between 8pm and 8am.

“So you are talking about a vehicle turning up every five minutes through the night. I don’t think that is appropriate so close to a residential area.

“We are talking about an operation that could be very close to people’s bedrooms.”

Councillors distributed leaflets in the area informing people of the plans.

The council received a total of 539 objections since the plan was submitted in April.

No comments of support were submitted to the local authority.

One objector said: “This proposal is too close to residential housing and would cause 24 hour noise, additional traffic to an already congested area and an environmental impact. It needs to be located away from any residential areas.”

Another commented: “It would create noise and light pollution and heavy traffic in an area that already struggles, especially at peak times.”

A CNG transport statement said the number of trips to the site was “not expected to cause any material impact on the surrounding highway network.”

It added: “The proposed site location is considered to be appropriate for this type of land use given its close proximity to existing industrial and distribution facilities and easy access to the M1.

“Vehicles permitted to use the site for fuelling would be fitted with fobs which would allow refuelling from the pumping units, allowing only permitted HGVs to use the pumps.”

CNG is Europe’s largest supplier of 100% biomethane to the transport industry.

It operates 13 fuelling stations across the UK, including one in Castleford, and has the capacity to refuel 5,000 HGVs.

The application was withdrawn on Monday May 12, according to the council’s online planning portal.

A CNG spokesperson said last year: “The HGV sector is notoriously challenging to decarbonise and, without the appropriate infrastructure, diesel vehicles will continue to emit harmful gases within this area of Wakefield.