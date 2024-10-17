The final stage of plans for more than 200 homes on a former colliery site in Barnsley is set to be given the green light next week – despite concerns over ground instability.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council approved Gleeson Homes’ outline plans for 221 homes on land off Wakefield Road in 2018.

For the scheme to go ahead, the council now needs to approve the developer’s more detailed plans for the site, which is bordered to the south by the Stagecoach bus depot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site was home to East Gawber Hall Colliery, which was in operation until the First World War, and remediation works have since been undertaken.

The site of the planned homes

Dedicated parking will be provided for each home, and the site will include public open space and a play areas.

Access to the development is proposed via a new priority junction on Wakefield Road, with additional private drives for five properties.

A footpath along a former railway link will connect the site to the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report by the council’s planning officer says that the site ‘could potentially be at risk from mining legacy issues such as ground instability or fugitive gas migration’, and concerns were raised by the Coal Authority.

However, the concerns were later withdrawn following further information and remediation works.

If approved, Gleeson will be required to pay £1.1m for primary and secondary school capacity, and provide 22 affordable homes.

The developer will also pay £206,500 towards off-site green space, and £109,200 towards heritage assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two letters of objection have been lodged raising concerns about potential loss of light and outlook for neighbouring properties, the distribution of affordable housing, and potential disruption during construction.

One resident added that ‘wheelie bins should be in discreet locations/bin stores’.