Plans for new riverside park in Castleford unanimously approved
The development next to the river Aire forms part of a major £23m regeneration scheme in the town centre.
Wakefield Council’s planning and highway committee agreed to the development which includes demolishing buildings on Aire Street and Bridge Street.
Flood defences are also planned as part of a revamp of a 1.3 hectare section of the southern river bank.
Much of the project is being funded by a Town Deal grant awarded to the council by the government in 2019.
Planning officer Sarah Edson told the meeting on Thursday (June 19): “The intention of the scheme is to maximise the benefits of Castleford’s proximity to the river Aire and to allow the community to enjoy the natural environment.
“It will encourage people to enjoy the area, which is currently a barrier between the town and the river.”
Ms Edson said the work would be completed in three phases, starting with the western part of the site.
The former Ship Inn pub is to be reopened to complement the project.
The existing Millenium Bridge, which crosses the river and was part of a previous redevelopment project around 2008, will also be incorporated into the new park.
Council planners have already given the go-ahead for the derelict former Crimea Tavern pub to be demolished to make way for the scheme.
The council’s health improvement officer welcomed the scheme, saying: “The ward suffers from health deprivation and acknowledges the need for measures to promote an active and healthy lifestyle.
“It is considered that the proposed development would attempt to overcome the challenges within the ward.”
Archaeology experts have said work creating the new park has a ‘high potential’ to uncover evidence of the area’s past as a Roman settlement.
A condition attached to the granting of approval requires legal terms to be agreed with developers in case historic remains are discovered during work on the project.
All seven committee members present at the meeting voted in favour of the development.