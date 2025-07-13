Plans revealed for 'landmark' development featuring 500 homes, a cinema and yoga studio

Plans to transform wasteland into a “landmark” development of hundreds of homes have been released.

The housing and retail scheme on Kirkstall Road would include 509 apartments, along with a cinema, cafes, a bakery and yoga studio.

Five blocks of up to 12 stories with a shared garden and public square would be created at the site on the corner with Viaduct Road.

Developer Forshaw Group has presented early-stage plans to Leeds City Council as part of its application to build on the site.

Kirkstall Road development. Pic by Forshaw Group/Ollier Smurthwaite Architects.

A planning report said: “The site’s position on the edge of the city centre and a major route into the city demands a building of some presence.”

The developer said the design of the scheme would be in keeping with the industrial past of the site, formally an ironworks.

The plot, last occupied by Thyssen Krupp, has been vacant since it was hit by the Boxing Day floods of 2015. Flood defence work has since been carried out.

Forshaw Group said new trees and play spaces would be part of a pedestrian route through the site towards the river Aire.

The report by Ollier Smurthwaite Architects said: “A generous number of trees and street planting creates a boulevard for pedestrian travel and a pleasant space for retail units to spill out.”

People living in the development would have access to a 24-hour concierge service, private dining areas and co-working spaces.

The developer is in pre-application negotiations with the council ahead of full plans being drawn up.

Some 246 one-bedroom, 219 two-bed and 33 three-bedroom flats are proposed for the site.