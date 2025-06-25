Plans submitted for 20m-high 5G phone mast near Yorkshire village

Plans have been submitted to install a 20m-high phone mast near to a Yorkshire village.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals include locating a radio base station station on a grassed area beside Bradford Road, in Wrenthorpe near Wakefield.

Cornerstone, a mobile infrastructure service services company, said the work was essential to ensure residents in the area have access to the latest technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme includes placing antennas, transmission dishes and equipment cabinets at the site near to Brandy Carr Road and the A650 Wrenthorpe Bypass.

Plans have been submitted to install a 20m 5G mast a radio base station station on a grass verge beside Bradford Road, in Wrenthorpe.

The company said the site had been chosen as it is located away from residential properties, with the nearest homes around 200m away.

A statement submitted to Wakefield Council said: “Due to the significant number of daily commuters, as well as the residents and businesses in the wider area, there is a high demand for high-quality 4G and 5G coverage and capacity.

“The proposal at this site will provide enhanced 4G coverage, as well as new 5G coverage, to meet this demand. Without this site, the operator’s customers will not be able to use their hand-held devices as intended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lack of coverage and sufficient capacity would result in buffering and dropped calls, leaving customers with unreliable service in this area and creating a gap in coverage.”

The document said the equipment chosen for the site was “commonplace for these semi-rural locations.”

The company added: “The proposed height at 20m is essential in order to provide enhanced coverage to the target coverage area as new 5G radio technologies operate in higher frequency bands than older technologies.

“The new antennas need to handle a significant amount of data and capacity and as such need to be this size in order to accommodate all the technologies, including new 5G provision in the one installation, without the need for an additional installation elsewhere in the immediate area around Wakefield.