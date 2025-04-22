Plans to build two new homes in Yorkshire village sparks major concerns from residents

Plans for new homes in a Yorkshire village have sparked major concerns, especially due to the site’s close proximity to a local cricket club.

The application, awaiting a decision from Kirklees Council, relates to a plot of land at Denby Lane in Upper Denby. The site, referred to as ‘The Croft’ would see one five-bedroom home and one four-bedroom home built on the land.

The design of the homes is said to have been inspired by the converted barn and farm houses in the area. Internally, each property would have an open kitchen-living-dining floor plan, with a lounge to the front and garden to the rear.

A supporting document on behalf of the applicant says: “The development has been carefully considered to create two stunning contemporary dwellings that respect the local vernacular and the neighbouring dwellings. While also having low impact on the neighbouring properties and their amenity spaces.”

An artist's impression of the homes proposed for Upper Denby. Credit: CODA Bespoke

However, two objections and two general comments raising concern have been made by members of the public.

Concerns have been raised due to the proximity of a cricket club, with a comment from the Denby Cricket Club Committee fearing that the “very real” risk of cricket balls hitting the properties or people outside of them, has not been taken into account. Sport England has objected to the plans on these grounds, calling for further investigation.

The cricket club’s committee is urging the applicant to carry out a risk assessment to weigh up the risks and potential impacts, and come up with some appropriate mitigation measures. It said: “Denby Cricket Club are deeply concerned by this matter and we do not have the finances to pay for potential control measures.

“The club’s current focus is to enhance its access to the local and wider community, making the club more welcoming and to improve the facilities that cater for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. Any unexpected financial burden will affect our ability to deliver such an objective, which in turn will have a negative impact on the community.”

Another objector said: “A professional and thorough application has been assembled with a wide range of supporting specialist reports. A design has been developed that demonstrates that in theory two large dwellings on the site can comply with the requirements of national and local planning policy.

“The dwellings are, however, out of scale with the grain of the village and will be overbearing relative to adjacent properties as well as impacting on the setting of the listed church…inappropriate modern elements will create an inappropriate suburban quality not suited to a Pennine village.”