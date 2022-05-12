Plans to turn farmland into campsite and cycling café near the Yorkshire Wolds

Plans lodged with East Riding Council would see the land and building at Field House Farm, in Tibthorpe, turned into a stop off for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

The application stated the site would lie close to the new 43-mile long Wold Rangers Way and the coast to coast Way of the Roses.

Plans for the conversion come after the site, in Huggate Lane, operated as a campsite from July to October.

Documents stated the farm’s owners now wanted to make the camping facilities permanent after the success of last summer’s trading.

Plans stated the campsite would have 40 tent pitches, with 48 parking spaces for bikes.

They stated the site would also sell locally sourced and homemade items.

What the site looks like now.

Documents also stated there were very few facilities for walking, cycling and horse riding tourists in East Yorkshire.

A path would lead from the site to the Wold Rangers Way circular trail which also runs through many of the Wolds’ villages.

The site also lies close to the 170-mile Way of the Roses, which runs from Morecambe on the west coast to Bridlington.

The campsite and cafe could create up to one full time and six part time jobs, according to the plans.

It is surrounded by farmland on all sides, with access from the farm’s existing track from Huggate Road.

The site lies around 1.5 miles from Tibthorpe village.

No comments from people either in favour of or opposed to the plans have been submitted so far.

Planning documents stated: “There is a shortage of facilities for walkers and cyclists in the Wolds as well as a shortage of tourist accommodation.

“The site is situated within an ideal location in the Yorkshire Wolds for such a development.

“The opportunity created by the site’s location between popular cycling and walking routes means this site is uniquely placed to provide tourist accommodation in an area with a deficit of

such facilities which is accessible on foot and by cycle.

“The proposed tourism development will have a large emphasis on sustainability and primarily focus on cycling, walking and equestrian holidays.

“At present there are very few tourism facilities with this focus on sustainability in East Yorkshire, thus providing a unique selling point for this proposed development.”