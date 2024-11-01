Plans to convert old farm buildings near to Pontefract Racecourse into holiday lets have been approved.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council said the development could help boost tourism and business in the town. The scheme involves turning three barns on the edge of Pontefract and District Golf Club into six self-contained holiday lets with 11 guest bedrooms.

A similar plan, which included 13 rooms, was approved by the council in 2018. The original scheme was welcomed by Pontefract Civic Society who commended it for providing tourist accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A slightly scaled down plan was then resubmitted to the local authority. A planning statement described the new proposals as being “more realistic”.

Plans to turn farm buildings near to Pontefract Racecourse into holiday lets have been approved by Wakefield Council.

It says: “Due to the location of the buildings relating to this application being situated on the edge of Pontefract and District Golf Course and neighbouring with Pontefract Racecourse, as well being in close proximity to the M62, it’s evident to see the wider benefits to the surrounding businesses.

“This is not limited to the golf and racecourse, but extends to local restaurants and shops, as well as other recreational facilities such as the Xscape complex. The potential clients seeking accommodation would range from families to recreational tourists, to business people staying for purposes of undertaking business in Yorkshire from further afield.”

It is hoped jobs will be created for people running and servicing the accommodation. The plan includes providing 20 car parking spaces for guests, with access to the site via a private road across the golf course from Park Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: “These grassroot businesses are the backbone of nurturing and enhancing the local area. This application goes to the heart of protecting and providing more resilience to the local economy by providing this new facility.”

Planning officers said the development was acceptable despite the site being in the green belt.