£19.5m regeneration plan for Scarborough
North Yorkshire Council has backed a £19.5 million Government-backed regeneration plan for Scarborough.
The regeneration, part of the national "Plan for Neighbourhoods", is aimed at improving local education and opportunities, as well as better transport and infrastructure links. The national programme has been backed by £1.5 billion of investment.
Council leader Cllr Carl Les said in a statement, "The chance to use such a significant amount of funding in Scarborough will bring wide-ranging benefits not just for communities in the town, but also far wider across the region."
North Yorkshire Council had engaged with Scarborough's Town Board to develop a ten-year vision for the use of the extra funds, and 1,600 people had contributed to a consultation.
Communities Secretary Angela Rayner said about the national programme: "We are laying the foundations to make sure that nowhere is left behind in this decade of national renewal, and that everywhere has a role to play in our national prosperity ... No more sticking plasters; no more short-term fixes – rather, a 10-year plan that unlocks the potential of the places people call home."
The town's new Plan for Neighbourhoods will need to be submitted by this winter, with the project's delivery due to start from Spring 2026.