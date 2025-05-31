Pub flats plan refused over 'cramped and sub-standard living conditions'

Retrospective plans to turn the upper floors of a former pub into flats have been refused, with planners saying they provide “cramped and sub-standard living conditions”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Ambassador pub on Sunbridge Road, in Bradford, was converted into an office in 2014 after change of use plans were approved.

However, the upper floors of the building have since been converted into nine flats without planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, a retrospective application to retain these flats was submitted to Bradford Council by a Mr Melan.

The former Ambassador pub on Sunbridge Road in Bradford

The application said: “This retrospective application represents a carefully considered and contextually sensitive conversion of a historically significant building into high-quality residential accommodation.”

But planning officers have refused the application, saying all the flats fall below legal minimum space standards.

Planning officers said: “All of the flats fail to meet the minimum space standards for a one-bed single and double occupancy unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As such, the flats have resulted in cramped and substandard living conditions, with Flat 6 being particularly affected.”

Flat six would measure just 23 sqm – the legal minimum size is 37 sqm.