Pub flats plan refused over 'cramped and sub-standard living conditions'
The former Ambassador pub on Sunbridge Road, in Bradford, was converted into an office in 2014 after change of use plans were approved.
However, the upper floors of the building have since been converted into nine flats without planning permission.
Earlier this year, a retrospective application to retain these flats was submitted to Bradford Council by a Mr Melan.
The application said: “This retrospective application represents a carefully considered and contextually sensitive conversion of a historically significant building into high-quality residential accommodation.”
But planning officers have refused the application, saying all the flats fall below legal minimum space standards.
Planning officers said: “All of the flats fail to meet the minimum space standards for a one-bed single and double occupancy unit.
“As such, the flats have resulted in cramped and substandard living conditions, with Flat 6 being particularly affected.”
Flat six would measure just 23 sqm – the legal minimum size is 37 sqm.
Planners added: “(These standards) are especially crucial in this case, as the flats do not benefit from private or communal outdoor amenity space, and the surrounding area lacks open recreational green spaces for residents.”
