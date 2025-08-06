'Rare opportunity' to get behind the scenes look at Huddersfield’s Cultural Heart

In a “rare opportunity”, you can get a behind the scenes look at Huddersfield’s Our Cultural Heart.

As part of this year’s Heritage Open Days celebrations in Kirklees, residents can explore one of Huddersfield’s most recognisable landmarks – the former Queensgate Market.

The Grade II-listed building will open its doors for a behind-the-scenes tour from 4pm until 6pm on Thursday, September 18, giving visitors a glimpse of how the past is being reimagined for the future.

Originally opened in 1970, the former market building is currently being transformed into a vibrant new food hall and library hub.

An aerial view of the first phase of the Cultural Heart. Credit: Virtual Huddersfield

As part of the open day, free informal tours will be led by construction partner BAM, offering visitors the chance to discover more about the site’s unique architecture and redevelopment plans.

This includes a closer look at the market’s iconic hyperbolic paraboloid roof structures – which will be retained as a key feature in the new design – as well as its much-loved ceramic panels by artist Fritz Steller.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: “This is a fantastic chance for people to see how we’re breathing new life into one of Huddersfield’s best-loved buildings. The former market is part of our town’s story, and it’s inspiring to see it evolve into something special for future generations.

“We’re proud to support Heritage Open Days and showcase how our history continues to shape our future.”

David Griffiths, local coordinator for Heritage Open Days, added: “We’re thrilled that Queensgate is part of this year’s festival. With architecture as the national theme, it’s the perfect time to celebrate the design of this modernist gem alongside other sites like the Kirklees Stadium and pioneering Passivhaus homes. There really is something for everyone.”

Mark Gibson, construction director for BAM, said: “At BAM, we’re passionate about building on heritage. The Queensgate Market is a unique piece of Huddersfield’s identity, and we’re honoured to help preserve its structure while creating something new. We look forward to welcoming people on site and sharing the exciting progress.”

The council says work on phase one of Our Cultural Heart – the food hall, library and public square – is “progressing well” and still on track for completion in spring 2026. These facilities are set to open to the public in summer 2026.

Phase two, which has now received full planning approval, will focus on the transformation of the former library and gallery building into a regional museum and art gallery. As for the later phases of the scheme, the final use for Phase three, which related to a plot at Queen Street, is still uncertain.