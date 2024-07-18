New fears about noise, antisocial behaviour and crime have been raised in Rawmarsh, where a fish and chip shop could be converted into an off-licence.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant has asked Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for a licence to sell alcohol in the current Clay Pit Lane Fish Bar in Rawmarsh, which they hope to convert into a shop.

If approved, the shop would be allowed to sell alcohol seven days a week, between 7am and 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of existing licensed premises in Rawmarsh, along with reported disturbances and parking issues, is already a concern for some residents – with 563 residents signing a petition calling for the council to refuse the application, as well as 19 separate objections.

The applicant has asked Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for a licence to sell alcohol in the current Clay Pit Lane Fish Bar in Rawmarsh, which they hope to convert into a shop.

One objector said that ‘drunks and drug dealers are robbing local houses’, and they fear a nearby passageway will be used by drinkers after buying alcohol.

A shop owner in the area said they had to lock themselves in their shop one morning, alleging that two ‘very drunken men’ tried to kick the door in and fight with a man dropping his child off at school.

The petition said that 187 antisocial crimes linked to alcohol took place in Rawmarsh last year, and alleges that the area is one of the most dangerous in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the licence holder would have to agree to a number of conditions, including operating a CCTV system and a challenge 25 scheme, keeping a refusals register, providing staff training and displaying signs requesting that customers leave quietly.