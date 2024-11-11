Plans are in place to compile a social history of an ‘iconic’ motel and cafe in Yorkshire if proposals to demolish it for housing are approved.

The record looks set to feature memories of famous visitors to the Redbeck Motel in Wakefield, including singers Tom Jones and Diana Ross and Shirley Bassey.

In January, Yorkshire Choice Homes applied to Wakefield Council to bulldoze the much-loved business in Crofton in order to build up to 90 homes.

More than 180 objections to the proposals have been lodged so far, with many concerns raised over the loss of a “local treasure”.

In response, the developer has put forward a heritage report which recommends ways of acknowledging the Redbeck’s “social value”.

The document states: “A fuller social history of the Redbeck cafe and motel should be produced, drawing upon the memories and experiences of the local community, visitors and staff. This could be collated through written accounts from the current owner and long-standing staff members and by inviting written comments from visitors.

“A dedicated website or social media platform could also be advertised and maintained for a set period to invite written or visual/photographic contributions.”

Renowned for its breakfast special, the Redbeck was established in 1969, is open 24 hours a day and famously has no locks on its doors. Plans submitted to the local authority say the business has become “unviable” and a developer has bought the site.

Plans have been submitted to demolish the Redbeck Motel to build 90 houses. Image: Johnson Mowat

According to the document, the Redbeck had close connections with the former Batley Variety Club and Wakefield Theatre Club during the 1970s and 1980s.

It says: “Customers during this period included Tom Jones, Jack Jones, Diana Ross, Danny La Rue, Shirley Bassey and The Three Degrees.

“The Redbeck has also featured as a location in the television serial Emmerdale and other dramas. It also has been connected with the local community through event sponsorships.”

Wakefield Civic Society previously described the building as having “literary significance” due to its links to the Red Riding novels by author David Peace.

The Redbeck is featured in the four-book series, set between 1974 and 1983, which have Peter Sutcliffe’s murders as their background.

Peace was born in Dewsbury in 1967, grew up in Ossett and was educated at Batley Grammar School, Wakefield College and Manchester Polytechnic.

The statement adds: “The connection with the works of David Peace clearly holds some significance in the national context although it is questionable the extent to which the Redbeck Motel is an essential element in the narrative of the books and whether, for example, an alternative location could have been referenced. This is clearly a matter for the author.”

The report also recommends producing a book from any material gathered and naming new streets after the Redbeck if the housing development is approved. The council has received 187 objections to the scheme on its online planning portal, with five people in favour of it.

One objector said: “I’ve been going to the Redbeck for over 40 years. It’s the best food in the area. Leave it alone. It’s a national treasure.”

Another resident opposed to the scheme said: “The Redbeck is a historical part of our heritage. It’s been there for years and is dearly loved by the people of Wakefield.”