North Yorkshire Council is taking enforcement action against a man who has put controversial posters outside his home that criticise Ripon Cathedral’s annexe plans.

The cathedral wants to build a new annexe that will include a song school and cafe but the plans have divided Ripon, particularly due to the possible loss of 11 trees.

Stanley Mackintosh, who lives on Kirkgate just a stone’s throw from the cathedral, has adorned notice boards outside his home with posters and slogans related to the £8m proposals.

The material outside Mr Mackintosh’s home features a petition, information about the application and a cartoon depicting the Dean of Ripon holding a chainsaw.

Stanley Mackintosh outside his home in Ripon

Some have supported his right to freedom of speech whilst others have described the posters as an eyesore that deepens divisions.

The council has been investigating for months and served a notice to Mr Mackintosh ordering him to remove the boardings by July 1.

He refused, arguing they are only temporary and will be removed once North Yorkshire Council’s planning committee meets to decide on the scheme, which could be later this summer.

Mr Mackintosh said that even he dislikes how the boardings look but he said they are necessary to voice his opinion.

He said: “I hate having them up but it’s a matter of public interest. The council’s planning committee should have dealt with the application a long time ago. It’s outrageous.”

In the latest email sent to him by the council on July 16, a council planning enforcement officer said the boardings fall under the definition of ‘advertising’ and he does not have permission to put them up.

The council is also threatening a fine of up to £2,500 and said it could look to recover enforcement costs through the courts.