Ripon Cathedral: Fresh objection to annexe plans claims building could harm views from Studley Royal Park

Ripon Civic Society has issued a fresh objection to Ripon Cathedral’s plans to build an £8m annexe.

The conservation group has argued in a submission to North Yorkshire Council that the annexe could harm views from Studley Royal Park, which includes the Fountains Abbey ruins and is a protected UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The proposed new song school and cafe would be built next to the cathedral on an area called Minster Gardens.

The society, which has an advisory role on local planning applications, has previously focused its criticism on the design of the proposed building, its impact on Minster Gardens and on the settings of the adjacent listed buildings.

But a separate planning application from the National Trust to revamp the nearby Studley Royal Park has given the civic society a new perspective.

For that application, the council received a technical statement from ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites), which makes representations regarding World Heritage Sites.

The body explained that a formal buffer zone was added to Studley Royal’s UNESCO designation to protect against “inappropriately sited buildings” which could “harm key views” from the site.

The civic society says the cathedral, which can be viewed from the park, is part of this buffer zone.

It judged the impact of the proposed annexe “would be even greater” in winter when there were no leaves on the trees.

It also noted the importance of the view along the Oak Line, which was planted as a designed view from the Grade II* Listed stables to the cathedral, as well as from the deer park.

However, Ripon Cathedral submitted a heritage impact assessment along with the planning application that said the annexe “will not impede or appear” in views from the World Heritage Site.

Rachel Wigginton, planning lead at the civic society, suggested the annexe should be built in the cathedral’s stone yard to avoid any potentially negative visual impact.

Although this has previously been rejected by the cathedral’s chapter.

Ms Wigginton said: “The Civic Society considers that the proposed two-storey annexe sited in Minster Gardens would detract from key views of the cathedral which is a focal point in the World Heritage Site buffer zone, both because of the visibility of the building and also the removal of trees which form an integral part of the setting of the cathedral in these views.”

It said in April that it would look at “practical adjustments” to its plans following a public consultation.