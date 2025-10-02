Plans to build seven new homes close to a village centre have been submitted to a council.

Alexanders Developments Ltd wants to build the houses on land at Dam Top, Ripponden.

According to supporting statements submitted to Calderdale Council with the application, the site is a former metal waste recycling yard now cleared of structures.

It is accessed via Mill Fold Way and is next to the River Ryburn, positioned between a new housing development and a public recreation area which includes a playground, tennis courts, and a bowling green.

Mill Fold Way in Ripponden

Houses will be a mix of three- and four-bedroom properties, each with an integral garage along with ancillary accommodation including utility rooms and home office space “to encourage home working where possible”, say supporting statements.

The homes will generate renewable energy by rooftop photo voltaic panels coupled with battery storage and air source heat pumps, and electric vehicle charging points will also feature, if planners approve the application.

“The dwellings will not require gas and will generate sufficient energy to allow the new owners to access the Octopus Energy zero bills project with no electric bills for five years,” claims the supporting statement.