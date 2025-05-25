Planning permission has been granted for glamping ‘burrows’ on farmland on the edges of Great Ayton.

An application granted last month by Redcar and Cleveland Council envisages a near one hectare site off the A173 Newton Road near to the North Yorkshire boundary being landscaped with five new car parking spaces being added.

Two full-time jobs would be created from the tourism-related venture, which is located about a mile from the summit of Roseberry Topping.

A statement submitted with the plans by ELG Planning, a consultancy, said: “The parcel of land is currently in agricultural use – grazing – and accommodates a farm house, Quarry House, which is occupied by the applicant’s father and mother, and a portal framed agricultural storage building.”

A view approaching the site from Great Ayton on the A173 with Roseberry Topping in the background.

It described how the location was well connected with public footpaths linking to the likes of the North York Moors National Park, the nearby Whinstone View restaurant and lodgings, and Newton under Roseberry.

The statement said: “It is proposed to site five units of holiday accommodation, which will be served by an internal access road that connects to the existing access off Newton Road.

“Visibility splays are provided in both directions with the adjoining land within the control of the applicant.

“A small parking area will serve the development.

“However, the extent of additional hardstanding required is minimal, as the scheme is able to benefit from the existing access arrangements.”

The accommodation would be set into the ground, taking advantage of the land contours, with the majority of each burrow underground.

Meanwhile, any lighting required would be limited and avoid any unnecessary spillage.

The statement said: “It is considered that the site is not of high sensitivity to change.

“This is based on its proximity to Great Ayton, the existence of existing built form associated with the farm, and the adjacent road and branch railway line.

“At the same time, it is located close to the nationally designated landscapes of the North York Moors National Park, with views available of the iconic Roseberry Topping and access to a range of leisure and tourism attractions.”

There was a degree of existing screening, which could be enhanced to further screen the development from public vantage points.

Green ‘sedum’ roofs/sides for the burrows were also proposed to limit their visual impact.

It said as only limited development, there would not be a material impact on the local highway network.

There were no objections to the plans, although the national park authority said any lighting must be ‘dark night sky’ compliant.

A council officer’s report said the scale and design was acceptable and the plans would respect the character of the site and surroundings, with “sympathetic” materials being used.

It also said there would be no significant adverse impact on the landscape or neighbour amenity, while the application raised no issues in terms of highway safety.

In July last year the council granted permission for another glamping venture consisting of ten shepherd’s huts with a hot tub at High Farm, off the A173, near Newton under Roseberry, about one-and-a-half miles away.