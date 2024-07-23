Rother Valley Country Park improvements to be scaled back amongst rising costs
A scheme to improve Rother Valley Country Park will be scaled back as costs escalate, according to a new report.
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council secured £5.5m in government funding to improve the popular country park, with a new waterfront café, play areas and parking.
However, plans to relocate the cycling centre, and build a new riverside walking path and events space will be scrapped.
Plans for a new cafe at Thrybergh Country Park have also been scrapped, and the existing cafe will be refurbished instead.
A report to RMBC’s cabinet, to be discussed on July 29, blames ‘the impact of inflation and the volatile national and international construction market’ for increasing the costs of materials, construction, and fees across the two schemes.
If approved by cabinet next week, cash set aside for the Parkgate-Eastwood Bridge scheme will be re-allocated to the country park improvements.
Kier contractors are set to begin construction works at Rother Valley this September, with completion expected in October 2025.
