Rotherham Council is set to buy six parcels of land to kickstart two major flood defence schemes in Whiston and Laughton Common as part of a £15 million plan to protect homes, roads, and businesses from future flooding.

Cabinet members will vote on July 7 to approve the acquisition of five plots of land near Whiston Brook and one plot near Eel Mires Dike in Laughton Common. These sites will be used to build vital flood protection infrastructure including reservoirs, wetlands, and flow control systems.

If approved, construction on the Whiston Brook scheme could begin later this year, with completion expected in 2026. The Eel Mires Dike scheme, focused on Laughton Common, is also progressing, with more land deals due to follow.

A report to the cabinet states that both villages have suffered repeated and serious flooding. Whiston was hit again as recently as October 2023, while Laughton Common endured severe damage during the 2019 floods.

Flooding in Rotherham

Legal negotiations are already underway and will be completed once cabinet gives the green light. The council expects to break ground on the Whiston Brook scheme in late 2025, with work finishing in 2026.

The total estimated cost for delivering both flood alleviation projects stands at £15 million, with £6 million allocated for the Whiston Brook scheme and £9 million for the Eel Mires Dike scheme in Laughton Common.

So far, RMBC has secured £4.25 million from a 2024 capital funding pot, alongside a further £150,000 already allocated specifically to Eel Mires. This brings the total confirmed funding to £4.4 million, leaving a shortfall of £10.6 million.

Work is now underway to secure additional support from external sources, including the Environment Agency, to bridge the funding gap and ensure the schemes can be delivered in full.

Councillor Lynda Marshall, cabinet spokesperson for street scene and green spaces, said: “We are committed to taking decisive action to protect our residents, businesses, and communities following the devastating impact of previous floods.

“By securing the necessary land to progress these vital flood alleviation schemes, we are demonstrating our commitment to delivering long-term, effective solutions. These projects are a crucial part of our wider strategy to build better public spaces and resilience against future flooding events.”