Second World War RAF Bomber Command base in Yorkshire could be used to 'crush waste'
Ahus Ltd’s application to North Yorkshire Council for permission to change of use of land on the west side of Skipton Old Airfield, Sandhutton, near Thirsk, represents the latest of numerous ventures to seek to base themselves at the brownfield site, which is also home to turkey and pig farms.
While councillors in the area have repeatedly voiced frustration at the volume of retrospective planning applications they are presented with, Ahus lodged two retrospective applications at the site last year with mixed results.
The firm’s proposal to extend the business site was granted while a plan to create a children’s play area was rejected.
Planning papers submitted to the authority state any additional clean non-hazardous material that is excavated from Ahus street works are being brought to site for screening.
The waste is turned into stone and sub-soils which would be utilised on street work activities as recycled backfill.
The business has obtained a permit of from the Environmental Agency to allow for the crushing operation, which limits the materials being processed to 70,000 tonnes a year.
