‘Shame on you’: councillors clash over winter fuel payment as Middlesbrough council to write to government

Middlesbrough Council has voted in favour of writing to the government to call on them to consider “reforming” the eligibility criteria for the winter fuel allowance.

The decision to write to government was part of a successful motion that focussed on the work that Middlesbrough Council are doing locally to help struggling pensioners. In the same meeting, the council rejected writing to the government to call for a reversal of the winter fuel policy.

There were two motions proposed at full council on Wednesday October 16 regarding the winter fuel allowance, both of which were explained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service earlier this week.

Labour Councillor Nicky Walker’s motion was passed, while MICA Councillor Mick Saunders’ motion was defeated, with the Labour majority voting for their executive member’s motion and against Cllr Saunders’ motion.

The two proposers of motions: Councillor Mick Saunders (left) and Councillor Nicky Walker (right).

Cllr Walker said “I hope we can put aside our political differences and support the motion to help those low income pensioners in Middlesbrough, who may just miss out on receiving the winter fuel payment this year”.

Conservative Councillor David Coupe said that it would have been better for the government to put the winter fuel decision on hold until the following year and Councillor Mieka Smiles said “I think the motion itself shows shocking levels of contortion by Labour councillors as [the motion] somehow managed to blame the Conservatives. That is mental and I’m aghast at it to be honest.”

Middlesbrough Independent Councillors Association (MICA) Cllr Saunders, who spoke on behalf of the MICA group, explained that the grouping could not support the motion in its current form due to the issue of the word ‘reform’. In Cllr Saunders’ motion, the word ‘reverse’ was used.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Tom Livingstone said he thought the resolution was worth supporting while Labour Councillor Lewis Young said “I don’t think I ever heard them [the Conservatives] shout out when Theresa May proposed means testing the winter fuel allowance in the 2017 manifesto”.

Mayor Chris Cooke spoke in support of his Labour colleague, Cllr Walker, and explained that the Household Support Fund was due to come before the Executive at the end of the month and when the relevant papers are released “it will be visible then, the lengths that our revenues and benefits team and Cllr Nicky Walker have went to, to try and help those most vulnerable.”

He went on to implore councillors “regardless of political affiliation” to try “and get that word out, make sure people apply for the correct level of benefits and that we get that support where it’s needed.”

Cllr Walker summarised before it was put to a vote by saying “this should be about our pensioners in Middlesbrough, not about political points between parties”.

All Labour councillors voted in favour and the grouping was joined by Cllr Livingstone of the Liberal Democrats, as well as some independents. The Conservatives and the MICA group voted against the motion.

The following motion was that of Cllr Saunders, who said that the government policy needed to be taken “back to the drawing board”. He said a high number of pensioners are “going to slip through the system. It’s going to cause hypothermia and even death to some of these pensioners in Middlesbrough”. He said that locally, it could be 2000 pensioners who slip through the net.

Councillor Edward Clynch then set out the position of the Labour group: “obviously we’ve just supported the [Cllr Walker] motion and now that’s been adopted by the full council. Our motion put residents first and highlighted what we can do to help residents.”

He confirmed that “the Labour group will not be backing this motion because it will be counter to what we have just voted on and just adopted”.

The entire MICA group voted for Cllr Saunders’ motion, along with other independents and Cllr Livingstone, who evidently did not agree with Cllr Clynch’s analysis that it would be incompatible to vote for both winter fuel motions.

As councillors voted for the motion, cries of “shame on you” and “it’s so petite” were hurled across the chamber at Labour members who then voted as a unit against the motion.