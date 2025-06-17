Plans have been submitted to build up to 104 houses next to a town’s cricket club.

Permission Homes has applied to Wakefield Council to build ‘high quality’ homes on 4.5 hectares of agricultural land in South Kirkby. The site, off Mayfields Way, is next to South Kirkby Colliery Cricket Club.

The developer plans to build a range of terraced, semi-detached and detached properties. The site is allocated for housing under the council’s Local Plan.

The scheme also includes creating two public open spaces within the development and a “biodiverse green corridor” alongside nearby Langthwaite Beck. New pedestrian footpaths and cycleways through the area are also planned.

A public right of way through the site would be retained if the proposals are approved.

A planning statement submitted behalf of the housebuilder said: “The design will create an attractive, high quality and sustainable neighbourhood with a distinct sense of place. The proposed design of the development seeks to be consistent with, and enhance the character of, the local residential area.

“It will contribute to the building of a strong, vibrant and healthy community by fostering a well-designed and beautiful safe place to live that contributes to the protection and enhancement of the natural and built environment.”

The developer said a public consultation had taken place, with leaflets informing residents of the scheme delivered to 1,043 homes and businesses in the area in November 2024.

A total of 101 respondents completed an online survey and 83 left further comments.

A consultation website was viewed 402 times by 265 unique visitors.

The statement added: “The proposal will positively impact on health and wellbeing in a number of ways. The proposal will introduce 104 new homes into an area that has an identified need for new housing.

“The mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes in ten different styles will meet a variety of housing needs and budgets. There will be economic benefits arising once homes are occupied, with a total gross household expenditure of £2.9m and a total of £160,000 in council tax revenues.”