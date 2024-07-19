Sunbridge Road, Bradford: Plans to build 104-bed 'aparthotel' on site of demolished former warehouse in Yorkshire
The plans call for a five-storey aparthotel to be built on Sunbridge Road, on a vacant site once occupied by a warehouse that was demolished in 2020.
The applicants behind the plans, Cambridge Road Real Estates Ltd, say the hotel is likely to attract contractors working on other city centre projects during the week, and tourists on weekends.
The Laconia buildings – a five storey warehouse, had stood on land at 181-183 Sunbridge Road until 2020.
Early that year the building, already in a derelict state, was badly damaged during Storm Ciara. Structural engineers found the building to be unsafe, and it was demolished.
The site lies within the Goitside Conservation Area – which was a central hub of Bradford’s industry in the Victorian era.
The hotel would also include a bar, restaurant, and reception areas to ground floor.
The application includes parking for 65 cars, and says the development will include improvements on surrounding roads including Paradise Street and Water Lane.
It adds: “The proposed aparthotel represents a major investment in Bradford city centre.
“The hotel has been designed to allow for guests such as building contractors to stay for a couple of weeks and to be able to cater for themselves.
“This has been identified by our client as a key demographic with high demand.
“It is anticipated on a weekend these rooms will then be let to leisure travellers who are wanting to get a taste of Bradford’s cultural offerings.”
Explaining how the business would differ from a normal hotel, the application says: “‘Aparthotel’ developments are increasingly popular in the UK and represent a rapidly growing part of the hospitality sector.
“The units include a wider range of ‘home’ features, which increases the flexibility for guests. The duration of a guest stay may be anywhere between a few nights to six months or more. Due to the flexibility of the aparthotel model, they appeal to a wide variety of guests, including tourists and the business sector.”
A decision on the application is expected in October.
