A swimming pool, care homes and plots of land owned by Bradford Council will go to auction later this month as part of an asset sale by Bradford Council.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of an agreement to avoid bankruptcy, Bradford Council plans to sell off a swathe of buildings and land.

As part of a request for “exceptional financial support” from Government to balance its budget, the Council drew up a list of over 150 assets that it planned to sell, with the income used to help prop up its finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later this month, a number of these assets will go under the hammer at an online auction, including the old Rhodesway Swimming Pool in Allerton and the former Valley View House care home.

Rhodesway Pool

If all of the properties listed for auction meet their guide price it will bring in £2.66m. The online auction by Pugh Auctioneers will begin on Tuesday September 17 and end on September 18.

Assets on sale include:

- Rhodesway Pool, Oaks Lane, Allerton, a former Council run swimming pool that was shut in 2011 as part of budget cuts. The listing describes the lot as a “rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a former swimming pool located on a roughly triangular site of approximately 1.12 acres (0.45 hectares).” The pool has a guide price of between £40,000 and £50,000.

- Valley View House, Lister Lane, a former care home that was recently closed by the Council. The listing says the site “may represent a redevelopment opportunity.” It has a guide price of £950,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Another former care home, Thompson Court in Crossflatts, is up for auction with a £950,000 guide price. It is also described as a redevelopment opportunity.

- A 1.2 acre plot of land that was part of the former Branshaw School on Oakworth Road, Keighley has a guide price of £160,000. The site has previously gained planning permission for 25 homes, although this development never started.

- The former Cullingworth Village Hall, which was replaced by a new build facility in 2019, has a guide price of £140,000. The listing says: “The property may suit a variety of uses.”

- A small car park off Agar Street, off Thornton Road, will have a guide price of just £5,000. The listing says: “The plot may be suitable for a change-of-use or redevelopment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A commercial site on Thornton Road, leased to Johnstone’s Paint with a lease of 56 years remaining, has a guide price of £170,000.

- Other lots include 207 Cutler Heights Lane, a property leased as office space (£92,000), and 36 Belgrave Road in Bingley, a mid terrace with a £130,000 guide price.