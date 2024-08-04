Swimming pool showroom could be built in affluent Harrogate

Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2024, 13:50 BST
A swimming pool showroom could be built on the fringes of affluent Harrogate as proposals are submitted to council planners.

The bid, by North Yorkshire Swimming Pools, would also see two sunken pools created at the site off Forest Lane Head.

This is a lot which stood as retail until earlier this year, occupied by Yorkshire Care Equipment, but which has been vacant since the company left.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And in an unusual twist, with retail permissions granted only to these previous occupants, its planning may now revert to that of an even earlier car showroom. It could mean a confusion for bids, with planning permission sought to secure just that.

Forest Lane Head. Google MapsForest Lane Head. Google Maps
Forest Lane Head. Google Maps

"The site will be used as a showroom only to display swimming pools to potential customers, which means it will not operate like a traditional retail unit and customers will not be able to purchase goods to take away from the site," applicants said.

The proposal is for a single story building known as Linkside House. Dating back to 1999, it was used as a car showroom, and before that as a petrol station. When Yorkshire Care Equipment took over, in 2009, it was granted special permissions to be designated retail - but legally this reverted the moment it left the site.

While the building is on land designated as Green Belt, reports outline, plans will lead to the re-use of a permanent building. Its "lawful use" is already that of a car showroom, applicants argue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building and site would be operated as a franchisee for Desjoyaux Pools, which describes itself as a leading installer of the modern day swimming pool.

Highways officers have queried the location of the actual sunken display swimming pools, suggesting they may be safer to the rear of the property to keep them away from customer vehicles.

Related topics:HarrogateGreen Belt
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice