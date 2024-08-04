Swimming pool showroom could be built in affluent Harrogate
The bid, by North Yorkshire Swimming Pools, would also see two sunken pools created at the site off Forest Lane Head.
This is a lot which stood as retail until earlier this year, occupied by Yorkshire Care Equipment, but which has been vacant since the company left.
And in an unusual twist, with retail permissions granted only to these previous occupants, its planning may now revert to that of an even earlier car showroom. It could mean a confusion for bids, with planning permission sought to secure just that.
"The site will be used as a showroom only to display swimming pools to potential customers, which means it will not operate like a traditional retail unit and customers will not be able to purchase goods to take away from the site," applicants said.
The proposal is for a single story building known as Linkside House. Dating back to 1999, it was used as a car showroom, and before that as a petrol station. When Yorkshire Care Equipment took over, in 2009, it was granted special permissions to be designated retail - but legally this reverted the moment it left the site.
While the building is on land designated as Green Belt, reports outline, plans will lead to the re-use of a permanent building. Its "lawful use" is already that of a car showroom, applicants argue.
The building and site would be operated as a franchisee for Desjoyaux Pools, which describes itself as a leading installer of the modern day swimming pool.
Highways officers have queried the location of the actual sunken display swimming pools, suggesting they may be safer to the rear of the property to keep them away from customer vehicles.