A community group and a councillor have objected to an application for an alcohol licence at a Yorkshire grocery store where it is claimed vodka slushies have been advertised for sale.

Concerns have been raised over plans to sell booze at The Corner Shop, on Smawthorne Lane, Castleford.

Wakefield Council has received a request from Damien Render for permission to sell alcohol daily at the store, between 7am and 11pm.

A licensing hearing will take place following two objections citing concerns that it will add to problems of anti-social behaviour in the area.

An objection from a member of Smawthorne Welfare Action Team says alcohol is already sold at a Sainsbury’s Local store 100 yards away.

The objection adds: “The Smawthorne area has its share of problems regarding anti-social behaviour and substance abuse.

“Broken glass is a particular problem as bottles are often smashed rather than disposed of in bins, causing a danger to children playing and dogs being walked.

“I can identify, as I collect litter on my walks, that these are cheap, locally purchased alcohol brands.”

The letter adds: “He is already, before the licence has been granted, advertising the sale of vodka slushies on social media.

“The link between alcohol use and anti-social behaviour is well documented and, as a concerned resident, frequently must report vandalism, graffiti and assaults which take place in the park or on surrounding streets.

“The licensing of yet another premises selling low priced alcohol in such proximity can only exacerbate the situation.”

Castleford councillor Richard Forster has also objected, saying: “This is a residential area and the amount of complaints and concerns that I get from local residents concerned about anti-social behaviour linked to drink and the effects of it makes me even more concerned that we do not need another shop selling alcohol in this small geographic area.”

Papers submitted on behalf of the applicant say the store is covered by CCTV security cameras and operates a ‘challenge 25’ age policy.

A designated premises supervisor would be contactable at all times during the sale of alcohol if the licence is granted.