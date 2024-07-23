Work to demolish a city centre mill to make way for a state of the art new college building has begun.

The Junction Mills building on Thornton Road was once part of Bradford College’s estate of teaching buildings, but it has been empty for several years.

Last year, an application to flatten the early 20th Century building and replace it with a £17m Future Technologies Centre was revealed.

The demolition scheme has now started, with Morgan Sindall Construction starting this week.

Once complete, the College will build a state-of-the-art four-storey building, which will become the home of modern automotive and digital engineering training at Bradford College.

The demolition work was approved earlier this year and plans for the replacement building were approved by Bradford Council this week after with the college provided planners with more information on how the development will provide the required biodiversity boost.

Despite the building standing within a Conservation Area, Council Conservation Officers said it was “unexceptional” – and that its demolition of the derelict property would not harm the area’s heritage.

They said the building had been “heavily altered and is in poor condition.”

Once opened, the facility will offer students skills in new technologies, such as electric/hybrid vehicles and advanced manufacturing. The College says the centre “will be vital in supporting the growth of technology and low-carbon skills capability within West Yorkshire.”

The project was made possible thanks to £15 million funding from the Department for Education’s Further Education Capital Transformation Fund secured in October 2022, and boosted by a £2 million College contribution.

Christopher Malish, Bradford College’s Vice Principal of Finance & Corporate Services, said: “This is a huge boost for the College but also a transformative investment in Bradford city centre, that also supports the wider city centre development.

“This multi-million-pound investment will create a cutting-edge learning environment for the local community, allowing the College to deliver on its mission of transforming lives.”

Once completed in the 2025/2026 academic year, the Bradford College Automotive and Digital Engineering Department will relocate from Bowling Back Lane to the new premises. As many as 650 students could enrol at the Centre.