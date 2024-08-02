A crumbling 19th century pub in Yorkshire can be demolished and re-built after plans for a landmark site were approved by a planning committee.

The Pineberry, on Brighouse and Denholme Road in Queensbury, has been a pub for generations, but it recent years has been damaged by the rumblings from large HGVs that pass by each day – damage that led to the pub closing.

Early last year a planning application to secure the building’s future was submitted to Bradford Council by David Ripley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application would see the existing pub – originally built as a farm house, demolished.

The Pineberry, on Brighouse and Denholme Road in Queensbury, has been a pub for generations, but it recent years has been damaged by the rumblings from large HGVs that pass by each day – damage that led to the pub closing.

It would be re-built on the same site, but further in from the road. Attached to the new pub would be manager’s accommodation and a holiday let.

There would be an on site car park, and the entrance to the site would be moved so it is not so close to a busy junction.

The pub is opposite Foxhill Primary School, which itself dates back to the late 1800s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans went before Bradford Council’s Regulatory and Appeals Committee on Thursday morning.

Members were told that the site was in the Green Belt – but due to there having been a building on the site since the 1850s, officers said strict Green Belt rules did not apply to this development.

51 people had written to the Council supporting the plans, with just one objection, and planning officers recommended members grant planning permission.

Planning officer Jo Steel spoke on behalf of the applicant, and pointed out that this was a rare application that would retain, rather than replace, a long standing pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “If ever there was a ‘swimming against the tide’ application it is this one.

“There is a national trend of pub closures, and there have been eight pubs closed in the local area.

“This is evidenced by the Fleece in Clayton which recently was granted approval to be converted into housing.”

He said the stone from the demolished pub would be re-used on site as part of the development, and that the re-opened hostelry would create 10 full time and up to 20 part time jobs.

Mr Steel added: “If approved today the pub will be completely dismantled during the current school holidays.”