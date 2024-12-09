Pieces of Kirklees’ history have been sold at auction, as the cash-strapped council raises funds to help plug a black hole in its budget.

As financial pressures took hold, Kirklees Council announced last year that it would be selling off some assets to address a shortfall which at the time stood at £47m. Over the past few months, several auctions have played out with around £2.5m raised across eight sales.

In total, the council has earmarked more than 50 assets for disposal, from landmarks and historic buildings to farms and plots of land. Some of the proposals have caused upset among communities, not least the sales of Gomersal’s Red House Museum which has connections to the Brontës and the former Almondbury Library.

The council said it was looking to make a minimum of £4m in the last financial year from the sale of assets. Alternatives were considered for some of the sites the local authority was looking to get rid of, with Community Asset Transfer currently being explored for the HUDAWI Centre in Huddersfield.

The former Red House Museum at Gomersal. Credit: Pugh Auctions/Kirklees Council.

Below is a roundup of all the council assets sold by auction in the past three months, their guide price and the price they were sold for, according to the Pugh Auctions website:

- Former Red House Museum, 281 Oxford Road, Gomersal – guide price £650,000 plus, sold for £650,000

- Castle Hall, 33 Lee Road, Dewsbury, WF13 3BE – guide price £350,000 plus, sold for £507,000

- Fartown Village Hall, Ballroyd Road, Huddersfield, HD2 1AN – guide price £175,000 to £200,000, sold for £322,000

- Former Ingfield Business Centre, Cherry Nook Road, Deighton, Huddersfield, HD2 1JD – guide price £200,000 plus, sold for £200,000

- Former Paddock Youth Centre, Beech Street, Huddersfield, HD1 4JN – guide price £400,000 plus, sold post auction – price undisclosed

- Albert Street Car Park, Huddersfield, HD1 3PR – guide price £25,000 plus, sold for £153,000

- Former Homestead Care Home, Hurst Knowle, Huddersfield, HD5 8SG – guide price £400,000 plus, sold for £400,000