Calderdale’s professional football and rugby league clubs are reviewing their costs before next steps over the future of Halifax’s Shay sports stadium are taken.

Council Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said options will be reviewed once football’s FC Halifax Town and rugby league’s Halifax Panthers have completed their reviews.

The council agreed in its 2024-25 budget to start divesting itself of its role in running the ground, saving the authority more than £160,000 a year from 2025-26.

The council’s preferred option is for the two clubs to take on the responsibility and it has said the ground is not being sold.

The Shay Stadium, at Shay Syke, Halifax. Picture: Google

Coun Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn) questioned the decision and asked for an update.

“Allowing such a significant and cherished asset to be let go would represent a failure of this Labour-run council on its priority to deliver strong, thriving towns and places.

“The impact could be seen when games had to be moved at the end of last season.

“Could the Cabinet member update on the plans regarding the ‘disposal’ of the Shay?” she said.

Coun Durrans (Lab, Ovdenden) said the budget for the Shay was £166,000 a year but due to the age of the stadium and historic drainage issues had exceeded the allocated budget.

Together with increasing costs of statutory services such as social care, discretionary areas of spending had to be examined and difficult decisions like this resulted, she said.

Other options were being explored through discussions with both clubs including a transfer of the ground to both, or one of them with guaranteed use for both.

“A thorough due diligence process has been carried out and we are now at the stage where the two clubs are reviewing their overall costs and opportunities that could further, through the transfer, help reduce those costs.

“When the clubs are ready to respond to council officers we will review the options and I will be able to update you further,” said Coun Durrans.