The Wicked Wolf, Harrogate: New venue seeks 3am license in Royal Baths unit that has been empty for five years
Unit 3 of the Royal Baths, which is next to Wetherspoons, was once home to the Potting Shed, Rift & Co and Revolution but has been empty for five years.
Kevin David Spencer has submitted a premises licence application to North Yorkshire Council after the council, which owns the site, accepted an offer to rent it out this year.
It spans a massive 7,000 square feet and the council had it on the market for £120,000 a year.
According to the application, The Wicked Wolf wants to serve alcohol between 10am and 3am, seven days a week.
The council will decide whether to grant the licence at a later date.
The Grade II listed Baths was purchased by North Yorkshire County Council in 2018.
The most recent tenant, the Potting Shed, closed in 2019 when its parent company went into administration.