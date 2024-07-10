A new venue called The Wicked Wolf is asking permission to serve alcohol until 3am in a high-profile Harrogate town centre site.

Unit 3 of the Royal Baths, which is next to Wetherspoons, was once home to the Potting Shed, Rift & Co and Revolution but has been empty for five years.

Kevin David Spencer has submitted a premises licence application to North Yorkshire Council after the council, which owns the site, accepted an offer to rent it out this year.

It spans a massive 7,000 square feet and the council had it on the market for £120,000 a year.

According to the application, The Wicked Wolf wants to serve alcohol between 10am and 3am, seven days a week.

The council will decide whether to grant the licence at a later date.

The Grade II listed Baths was purchased by North Yorkshire County Council in 2018.