Plans have been submitted to demolish a community pub in Yorkshire to build houses.

An application to flatten The Winston, in Knottingley, to make way for 11 homes has received 39 objections from residents since it was submitted to Wakefield Council earlier this month.

Concerns have mainly been raised over the loss of a popular community facility.

Developer BIT Limited has wants to demolish the premises on Womersley Road to build family homes on a triangular piece of land next to a railway line.

A statement prepared on behalf of the company said: “For many years the public house has suffered with declining sales and ongoing poor footfall. An opportunity has arisen to redevelop the site for much needed residential use.

“The proposal seeks to replace the deteriorating building with a high quality residential development enhancing the local area and helping to meet the housing needs of the local and wider communities.”

The document said the scheme would include nine, three-bed properties in “a modern, attractive residential development in a well-connected location.”

It added: “The site is currently occupied by a large public house, the business of which has been suffering and declining for some time.

“It contributes little to the functional amenity of the area in its current state and the business has shown no sign of improvement over the intervening years this project has been in development.

“The surrounding area is predominantly residential with a high prevalence of three-bedroom semi-detached properties, reflecting the established character of the neighbourhood.”

The plan also includes creating 22 parking spaces and a new access road off Womersley Road.

No comments of support for the development have so far been received by the council.

One objector said: “This proposal represents not only the loss of a beloved and long-standing community hub, but a serious blow to a town already struggling with decline and a lack of public spaces that bring people together.

“The pub is more than just a place to have a drink – it’s a lifeline for many in the area.”

Another said: “I strongly object and believe taking away The Winston is a huge mistake. With the amount of people who use this pub, if this proposal goes ahead it is going to cause more distress and upset in the community and that hugely outweighs the happiness of a few new homeowners.

“It’s not just used as a place to drink. There’s weekly charity events, a place for the young and old. Then there’s the building itself which holds a lot of memories for many in the community. In my opinion this proposal is preposterous and ridiculously stupid.”

A third resident commented: “The pub is far more than just a business – it is the beating heart of our community.

“The landlady has dedicated herself to creating a welcoming space for all, regularly hosting events for children and families, especially since our local swimming pool and parks have already been demolished.