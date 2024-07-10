Tong Street, Bradford: Starbucks drive-thru to take over empty KFC unit in Yorkshire city
The takeaway at the Avenue Retail Park off Tong Street closed in January, with the multinational business saying its time at the location had “been a great run – but all good things come to an end”.
A planning application for the unit has now been submitted by a company called 23.5 degrees.
The application is to change the opening times of the unit from 8am to midnight – first approved in 2005 – to new hours of 6am to 11pm.
The application form says the original approved opening times “related to the use of the building as a KFC drive-thru with hot food takeaway”.
It adds: “Starbucks are now seeking to operate in this building and as such need earlier opening times, in turn, they will close earlier also.”
A decision on the application is expected next month.