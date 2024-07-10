A former KFC drive-thru that has been empty since the start of the year will re-open as a Starbucks.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The takeaway at the Avenue Retail Park off Tong Street closed in January, with the multinational business saying its time at the location had “been a great run – but all good things come to an end”.

A planning application for the unit has now been submitted by a company called 23.5 degrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application is to change the opening times of the unit from 8am to midnight – first approved in 2005 – to new hours of 6am to 11pm.

KFC on Tong Street

The application form says the original approved opening times “related to the use of the building as a KFC drive-thru with hot food takeaway”.

It adds: “Starbucks are now seeking to operate in this building and as such need earlier opening times, in turn, they will close earlier also.”