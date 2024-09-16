Two more plots of land added to list of Bradford Council assets going under the hammer this Autumn
An area of Keighley land that has previously been earmarked for housing and a plot between Cullingworth and Haworth have been added to the list of Council assets being sold at auction in the coming weeks.
But a number of auctions that were due to take place this week, including a vacant swimming pool, have been pushed back a month.
Earlier this year Bradford Council unveiled a list of over 150 properties and assets it planned to sell off in a push to raise millions to keep itself afloat.
Some of these will be sold in an online auction by Pugh Properties this week, with more being sold in an October auction.
Nine properties were due to be sold at this week’s auction, which begins on Tuesday and runs until Wednesday. However, all but two have now been pushed back to an October auction.
The properties going under the hammer this week are:
The site of the former Branshaw Special School on Oakworth Road, Keighley – a 1.28 acre site that has previously been described as suitable for housing. That lot has a £160,000 guide price.
The freehold of 207 Cutler Heights Lane – a building used as offices that currently generates £14,000 a year in rent. It will have a guide price of £92,000.
Lots pushed back to next month’s auction include the former Rhodesway Swimming Pool in Allerton (guide price of between £40,000 and £50,000) and two former care homes – Valley View House on Lister Lane (£950,000) and Thompson Court, Crossflatts (£950,000) and the former Cullingworth Village Hall (£140,000).
Two new assets will also be included in the October auction – due to take place online on October 16.
A plot of land at Whinfield Drive in the Braithwaite area of Keighley was once home to a notorious set of high-rise flats that were demolished in 2001.
The site has remained empty ever since, but has been allocated for housing in the Council’s draft Local Plan, which says the site is capable of producing 39 homes.
The land has a guide price of £150,000.
The Council is also selling a 0.7 acre site at Flappit Springs – opposite the Flappit pub on Halifax Road, outside Cullingworth. That lot has a guide price of £5,000.
