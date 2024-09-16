Two more Bradford Council owned assets will go under auction as the authority looks to stave off financial collapse.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An area of Keighley land that has previously been earmarked for housing and a plot between Cullingworth and Haworth have been added to the list of Council assets being sold at auction in the coming weeks.

But a number of auctions that were due to take place this week, including a vacant swimming pool, have been pushed back a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year Bradford Council unveiled a list of over 150 properties and assets it planned to sell off in a push to raise millions to keep itself afloat.

Whinfield Drive

Some of these will be sold in an online auction by Pugh Properties this week, with more being sold in an October auction.

Nine properties were due to be sold at this week’s auction, which begins on Tuesday and runs until Wednesday. However, all but two have now been pushed back to an October auction.

The properties going under the hammer this week are:

The site of the former Branshaw Special School on Oakworth Road, Keighley – a 1.28 acre site that has previously been described as suitable for housing. That lot has a £160,000 guide price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flappit Springs

The freehold of 207 Cutler Heights Lane – a building used as offices that currently generates £14,000 a year in rent. It will have a guide price of £92,000.

Lots pushed back to next month’s auction include the former Rhodesway Swimming Pool in Allerton (guide price of between £40,000 and £50,000) and two former care homes – Valley View House on Lister Lane (£950,000) and Thompson Court, Crossflatts (£950,000) and the former Cullingworth Village Hall (£140,000).

Two new assets will also be included in the October auction – due to take place online on October 16.

A plot of land at Whinfield Drive in the Braithwaite area of Keighley was once home to a notorious set of high-rise flats that were demolished in 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site has remained empty ever since, but has been allocated for housing in the Council’s draft Local Plan, which says the site is capable of producing 39 homes.

The land has a guide price of £150,000.