Upper Denby: Residents fear 'strain' on Yorkshire village under plans for new homes
An application for the properties which would be brought to a plot of land housing Broomfield House at Bank Lane in Upper Denby has been submitted to Kirklees Council and is awaiting a decision.
The homes would be a range of one to three bedrooms and be constructed in former agricultural buildings. Five of the properties would have two parking spaces each and the remainder, one parking space.
Of the 23 public comments received in response to the plans, the vast majority voice concerns for the proposed development. One resident wrote: “Should it go ahead, both the building works and increased occupancy would put a terrible strain on the access roads, namely Lemonacre and Bank Lane and their residents…”
Another said: “The impact on local amenities and services are of great concern as we already have an overloaded system that cannot cope with the demands locally on doctors’ and dentists’, coupled with a decline seen on an already limited public transport network through the village…”
Denby Dale Parish Council has also voiced objections due to fears of “over-development” of a small site, issues with sight lines for access and drainage, plus road safety concerns, with the development utilising a single track leading to a “busy, congested” road.
A decision on the plans is due by January 5.
