'Utterly disgraceful' plans to reuse graves spark backlash

Proposals to reuse graves at cemeteries up and down the country have been branded “utterly disgraceful” by a Yorkshire community group.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The controversial measures put forward by the Law Commission could see this drastic step taken to address a shortage of burial space across England and Wales. The commission – an independent body that reviews the law in England and Wales – says the situation is worse in some urban areas with grave reuse proposed as a “solution”, with “sufficient safeguards” in place.

The Law Commission describes the existing burial laws as “complex and outdated”, dating back to the mid-19th Century, with the reuse of graves already permitted at Church of England churchyards and London local authority cemeteries. As well as increasing capacity, a reform would save cash that would otherwise be spent on getting more burial land ready, and leave more land available for other purposes like housebuilding, a supporting document says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultation on the proposals comes to a close on Thursday, January 9. A report will then be drawn up and recommendations made to the government.

Dewsbury cemetery

Trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery Group, Christine Leeman, described the plans as “absolutely unbelievable”, and has launched a petition in opposition to the reopening and reuse of old graves and closed cemeteries.

She wrote: “This issue is personal to me. I have many family members who rest in Dewsbury cemetery, West Yorkshire. Some have been there for over 90 years. I, and many others, find it utterly disgraceful to think that our loved ones might be exhumed and their remains disturbed for someone else’s burial – all under the guise of land-saving.

“Graveyards and cemeteries aren’t mere plots of land; they are sacred spaces that bear witness to the lives of those that have passed. They shouldn’t be reutilised out of convenience. We need to respect the final resting place of those departed and explore alternative methods for dealing with the lack of burial land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must not let the remains of our loved ones be disrespected. Their resting place is exactly that — their final place of rest. It must remain undisturbed.”

Ms Leeman also expressed fears that the proposed changes would impact Commonwealth war graves, which are referenced in the consultation. She said: “These men and women fought for this country, gave their lives for this country and now they’re talking about digging them up.”

Concerns Dewsbury Cemetery burial space was “rapidly depleting” were raised by members of the Dewsbury Cemetery Multi-Faith Action Group in November 2022, who said that the land would be used up 12 to 18 months later. However, the council responded to these fears saying there were enough spaces to serve the community for six to seven years.

In June 2023, a council report said that the construction of a new burial ground was required as Dewsbury Cemetery would be “full to new Muslim burials by the end of 2023”. But despite this stark warning, the local authority maintained that spaces wouldn’t run out for people of all faiths and no faiths, and again reiterated that there was enough to last at least six years. This was put down to the 600 spaces that are privately owned by the North Kirklees Muslim Burial Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also at that time, Cabinet approved a £500,000 investment into more burial space for Dewsbury, with two possible sites said to have been identified. Then-Leader Shabir Pandor explained that each site would provide an additional 1,000 spaces if deemed suitable.

In October 2024, members of the Kirklees Community Alliance group launched a petition calling for urgent action for burial land in Dewsbury and Batley. The group says it was informed by the Labour administration that the £500K is “no longer feasible” and will be “redistributed” elsewhere.