Watch: Exciting new footage shows Huddersfield’s Cultural Heart take shape

“Huddersfield’s future is bright”, a senior Kirklees councillor has said, as new footage shows progress unfolding on the site of Our Cultural Heart.

Work on the first phase of Our Cultural Heart – Kirklees Council’s flagship regeneration scheme in the heart of Huddersfield town centre – is well underway, with demolition now complete.

The transformation of the former Queensgate Market building is visibly gaining momentum and will become a modern community library hub and vibrant new food hall with a large public square outside.

Construction work began in summer 2024, including the partial demolition of the Grade II-listed former Queensgate Market building.

The vast paraboloid roof structures of the former Queensgate Market.

Throughout this process, heritage preservation has remained a key priority, with renowned artworks by sculptor Fritz Steller and other historic features carefully removed, cleaned up, and securely stored ready for reintegration into the final design.

With demolition now complete, the vast paraboloid roof structures of the former market have been fully revealed. Installation of new glazing to connect these iconic forms is underway, making the roof watertight while allowing natural light to filter through the future food hall venue from different angles throughout the day.

In the coming months, structural steelwork and the construction of the main elevations will begin to take shape – revealing the scale and footprint of the library hub and food hall.

Phase One is expected to reach practical completion in spring 2026, with a full public opening of the food hall and library hub in summer 2026. The process of selecting an operator for the food hall is ongoing, with an announcement anticipated later this year.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: “We’re proud to see the first phase of Our Cultural Heart progressing so well and are excited to be transforming this iconic space into something truly special for Huddersfield and the wider Kirklees borough.

“The new library hub, food hall and public square will not only celebrate our town’s unique history but also create a vibrant, modern destination for people to enjoy for generations to come.”

Phase Two of the Our Cultural Heart masterplan, which received full planning permission last month, will see the former library and gallery building on Princess Alexandra Walk refurbished to house a museum and art gallery for the region.

While some early exploratory and preparatory works are already taking place, construction on this next phase will begin following the completion of Phase One in summer 2026.

“The new museum and art gallery will become a key cultural destination for Yorkshire and showcase the huge mix of talent we have across the region,” added Councillor Turner.

“Not only will this project attract more visitors to our town centre and boost Kirklees’ economy, it will also ensure the long-term preservation and vitality of one of our most cherished buildings.