Omed Omar has applied to take over the running of Smakpol Polish Shop, on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall.

But Omar was sentenced to community service by magistrates just six months ago, after he pleaded guilty to selling illicit tobacco from his Kingsgate newsagents on Cross Church Street in Huddersfield.

Omar, who himself lives in Huddersfield, was told to do 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £500 costs and a victim surcharge of £90, Yorkshire Live reported in October.

The authorities had found hundreds of packets of counterfeit cigarettes stashed inside a wall void at the store in 2019.

Police are now trying to block his bid to become Smakpol's designated premises supervisor, which would make him responsible for the shop's affairs.

They believe his previous convictions make him unsuitable for the job.

A hearing on April 12 is likely to establish whether or not he can take over the business.

But in a written objection to Wakefield Council, who will decide the matter, PC Chris Schofield said: "Police have major concerns regarding the applicant, Omed Omar, who was subject to prosecution by West Yorkshire Trading Standards for illicit tobacco sales and fraud offences at Kingsgate News between July 4, 2019 and March 6, 2020, subsequently apprearing at court on October 1, 2021, pleading guilty and receiving sentence.

"The applicant is also currently under investigation by Kirklees licensing authority."

Omar's representatives have been contacted for comment, but have not responded.