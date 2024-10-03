Plans to build 480 homes on Whinney Lane in Harrogate have been recommended for approval ahead of a council meeting next week.

It follows a separate application for 224 homes and a primary school on the same site that was approved by North Yorkshire Council’s strategic planning committee in August.

Councillors on the committee will meet again in Northallerton on Tuesday (Oct 8) to make a decision on the scheme from Gladman Developments. The site forms part of H51 which was allocated for housing by Harrogate Borough Council in the area’s local plan.

It covers around 28 hectares of agricultural land to the south of the town. As well as the new homes, land would be set aside for employment and a local retail centre would also be built.

A new housing development on Whinney Lane, Harrogate, in 2021. Picture Gerard Binks

The developer has proposed two access points for residents off Whinney Lane and Lady Lane. These would be linked via a spine road running through the site. There would be 10 hectares of open space across the site and 192 of the homes would be classed as affordable.

The application received 45 objections with critics arguing the narrow country roads around Whinney Lane would struggle to support the increase in housing.

Local councillor John Mann also issued an objection on transport grounds.

Coun Mann said: “All these houses basically mean two more cars on the local roads per house – which will create a congested and dangerous traffic situation as all the roads to and from this proposed development site are country lanes.”

The masterplan for the Whinney Lane development. Credit - Gladman Developments

Coun Mann added that a planned bus service that will eventually stop at the site every half an hour was “wholly inadequate”. He said he wants to see a more frequent service for future residents.

However, North Yorkshire Council’s highways department did not object to the application and has asked the developer to pay £8,393,700 towards junction improvements in the area. This will include a new roundabout at the junction of Otley Road and Pot Bank with a separate planning application for that set to be submitted imminently.

Council planning officer Gerard Walsh has recommended councillors approve the application when they meet on Tuesday (Oct 8).

Mr Walsh said: “The impacts on the highway network can be made acceptable by the proposed conditions and by financial contributions towards off-site highway works. The proposed development will make a valuable contribution to meeting housing need (including the delivery of affordable housing) and to the delivery of new employment land.”