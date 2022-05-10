Woodland Trust objects to house build plans in outskirts of Ilkley as it would be 'harmful'

In March an application to build a house next to Brambletyne, on Owler Park Road, Ilkley was submitted to Bradford Council by Alan Morrell.

It said the site was previously developed land, and that previous applications for the land had been approved.

But the Woodland Trust objected to the plans, “on the basis of deterioration of Terrace Gill wood.”

The Trust said any development should include a “buffer zone” of at least 15 metres from any protected trees to prevent damage.

They added: “The Trust objects to this planning application on the basis of indirect impacts on ancient woodland.

“The applicant should provide additional information to demonstrate that appropriate mitigation is in place to protect the adjacent ancient woodland from deterioration. Where appropriate mitigation is not achievable then the application should not be taken forward.”

Refusing the plans, officers at Bradford Council added: “Given the particular constraints of the site, it is unlikely that it could accommodate a residential property successfully without having a harmful impact upon the neighbouring woodland.

“The proposal does not provide any evidence by way of an arboricultural impact assessment or biodiversity assessment to demonstrate that direct and indirect impacts of the development on the adjacent woodland and the species that it supports can be avoided.”