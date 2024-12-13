Work begins to gate off railway arches used by rough sleepers in Bradford
For years the rail arches leading to Bradford Forster Square Station have been regularly used by rough sleepers, but earlier this year it was announced the arches would be sealed off by three-metre-high decorative gates.
The work is being funded by Network Rail, which owns and maintains the arches, and carried out by Bradford Council, which said the changes would lead to a “much improved public realm” around the station.
The arches were fenced off months ago, and until recently there has been little sign of any progress, despite the Council saying work would be completed in time for Bradford’s City of Culture year.
But this week the large metal frames for the gates have been installed on most of the arches.
Bradford Council said work to install the decorative gates is still due to be completed by the beginning of 2025.
Plans to close off the arches caused huge controversy when announced. The council said it would work to find accommodation for anyone moved on from the site, but homeless charities raised concerns that shelter used by numerous rough sleepers was being lost.
In response to these criticisms, Bradford Council’s executive hit out at claims that railway arches were a suitable place for people to live.
A statement said: “As a society we simply should not tolerate having our fellow citizens living in arches without water and sanitary facilities.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.