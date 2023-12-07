Property developers have won a contract to develop thousands of homes in a historic city centre in Yorkshire.

McLaren Property and Arlington Real Estate will carry out the contract to develop 2,500 homes as part of the York Central scheme.

The new scheme will be built on brownfield land next to York Railway station.

As well as residential properties, there are plans to create up to 1 million sq ft of commercial space for offices, retail and leisure on the 45-acre site.

Aerial view artist's impression of the York Central development.

It is said the scheme it will create up to 6,500 jobs and deliver more than £1.1 billion of gross value added to the economy of York per annum.

The scheme has received backing from Homes England, Network Rail, the City of York Council and the National Railway Museum.

Peter Denton, chief executive at Homes England said: “This is a major milestone in the important regeneration of York Central.

“Over the last few years, Homes England and Network Rail have worked closely with City of York Council to create a vision and masterplan, invest in critical infrastructure, and build investment confidence.

York Central Artists Impression (photo: gov.uk)

“Our plan will now be accelerated through our chosen development partner for long-term delivery and stewardship.”

John Gatley, chief executive of McLaren Property, said: “We are proud to have been selected to deliver York Central, the most significant regeneration scheme in the north of England.

“McLaren has deep roots in Yorkshire, and we are committed to working with local stakeholders to enhance the great city of York.”

Allan Cook, founder of Arlington Real Estate, added: “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity, alongside our partners McLaren Property, to be able to write the next chapter in the story of this great historic city.”

Map of where the site will be, courtesy of York Central.

Coun Claire Douglas, leader of the City of York Council, said: “York Central is a once in a generation opportunity, providing much-needed sustainable and affordable housing, good quality jobs, economic growth and green space."

The York Central scheme came under scrutiny from councillors last month, when Coun Kallum Taylor, who is a councillor for the area, said it had been “riddled with delays” and that just 20 per cent of homes being built would be affordable is “absolutely woeful for publicly owned land.”

Questions were also asked whether planning rules would allow Homes England to develop approximately 15 per cent affordable housing on the site, rather than 20 per cent.