The successful development partner will be appointed to implement the 45-hectare mixed-use scheme, which is expected to grow York’s economy by 20%.

A spokesman said: "The project will create up to 2,500 new homes and more than1 million sq ft of offices, retail and leisure space as part of a new commercial and residential quarter for one of the UK’s most desirable cities."

"The first phase of the project is expected to deliver a maximum of 650,000 sq ft of commercial space and 700 residential units on the strategic development site – which is located adjacent to York Railway Station and is predominantly owned by Network Rail and Homes England."

Homes England and Network Rail have officially launched the procurement process to secure a strategic development partner for York Central,

Mike Goulding, York Central Project Director, at Homes England said: We're really excited to be progressing the delivery of the truly transformative project at York Central to the next stage of developer procurement with our partner, Network Rail. Securing the right development partner will be key to the delivery of a high quality, sustainable well designed quarter of the City delivering homes and jobs for thousands of people."

Robin Dobson, Group Property Director at Network Rail said: “York Central is one of the most strategically important regeneration sites in the UK. Appointing a development partner for York Central will be a major milestone for this transformational project.

"The development partner will understand the size of the ambition we have for York Central’s new commercial, residential and cultural community, and how important the site is as an economic catalyst for Yorkshire and the wider North of England. This important project demonstrates the pivotal role the railway can play in unlocking sites which deliver growth. We’re delivering it through a public and private partnership, an approach we are replicating in other towns and cities across the country.”

JLL’s Development team will support the public sector partners through the procurement process.