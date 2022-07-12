Entries are open for The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2022

The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards for 2022 officially launches today as we seek to celebrate the region’s economy, from large corporates to start-ups and everything in between.

The Yorkshire Post today announces that entries are open to the 2022 event as we seek to honour and champion the region’s first class business community.

The awards are set to take place at the Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds on November 23.

The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards honour the region's brightest and best firms

Sponsorship for the 2022 celebration comes from Sovereign Health Care, Openreach, Endless, Nexus and Fido Money, with a supporting package from Ison Harrison.

Last year’s awards registered the highest number of entries in the event’s history and welcomed some 400 attendees to the glittering ceremony at the Queens Hotel in Leeds.

The 2021 event saw big wins for Hermes, Big Change and Heald, with Richard Stubbs of the Academic Health Science Networks named entrepreneur of the year.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “The Excellence in Business Awards will be back with a bang again this year.

“It was a joy to welcome hundreds of the region's most successful firms and business leaders back to the awards in person last year.

“We had record entries last year and I expect 2022 to be another bumper year. Myself and my colleagues cannot wait to see what you have to tell us about it.

“Thanks to all of our sponsors for being part of the journey to celebrate the best of Yorkshire’s world class business community.”

Entries are being sought in the following categories:

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year

Large business of the Year (Turnover £50m+)

Medium business of the Year (Turnover £10 - 50m)

Small business of the Year (Turnover less than £10m) sponsored by Fido Money

Startup business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Innovation Award sponsored by Nexus

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Rural Business of the Year

Retail, Leisure & Tourism Business of the year

Commercial Development of the Year

Technology & Digital Award sponsored by Openreach

Sustainability Award

Diversity & Inclusion Award

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award sponsored by Sovereign Health Care

Business Transformation Award sponsored by Endless

There will also be a special Lifetime Award presented on the evening, selected in house by the Yorkshire Post business team.

Russ Piper, CEO, Sovereign Health Care, said: “We are proud to sponsor this award category, which recognises the concrete action Yorkshire businesses are taking to help safeguard their employees’ health and wellbeing. The last few years have brought an increasing understanding of the impact of mental and physical health problems on staff morale, retention and productivity, and prioritising employee health and wellbeing could not come at a more crucial time. In turn, employees expect this care to be part of an employers’ culture, making this an important element of the race for talent. With our region’s businesses now focused on how the economy can recover and return stronger than ever, supporting employee health and wellbeing is a critical component.”

A spokesperson for Fido Money said: “Fido Money has been granted the honour of sponsoring this year’s Yorkshire Post awards. Being a local e-money institution based in the city of York, we are proud to devote our efforts to supporting and championing the highly skilled local enterprises within the city and Yorkshire as a whole.

Andy Ross of Endless said: “Endless is a transformational investor that has been supporting and investing in Yorkshire businesses for almost 17 years. Over this time, across our Endless and Enact funds, we have invested in almost 100 businesses. From this, we have first-hand experience of how much hard work and determination is needed from a management team and their colleagues to truly transform and grow a business, bringing vital trade and further employment to the region. This dynamism and tenacity continues to be shown by local business leaders and we are therefore very pleased to be sponsoring ‘The Best Business Transformation Award’ to shine a light on the achievements of some fantastic local businesses”

Rachel Fox, Account Director for Headingley Stadium, said: “We are delighted that Headingley Stadium has been chosen as the host venue for this year’s Yorkshire Post Business Awards. Following such a successful event in November 2019, it will be fantastic to have the event back here again, with a view to deliver even bigger and better! The awards are always such a calendar highlight, a superb evening that recognises the innovation and dedication of all businesses across our region. We are thoroughly looking forward to 2022’s!”