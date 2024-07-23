York Central Government Hub complex approved as new base for around 2,600 civil servant

Construction of Government Hub at York Central set to start next year as plans approved v.1

Construction on a six-storey Government office complex at the York Central site is set to start next year after councillors approved plans for the development.

York Council’s Planning Committee A heard around 2,600 civil servants would begin working at the ‘Government Hub’ from 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Sweeting, a planning director at Avison Young which prepared the application, told councillors no parking spaces would be provided onsite to encourage those working there to use public transport.

An impression showing how the Government Hub proposed at York Central could look. Picture is from Homes England, Network Rail, Government Property Agency/York Council's planning portal.

Mark Bourgeois, of the Government Property Agency which is one of the bodies behind the application, said following the meeting that approval would accelerate the development of York Central.

The development, from the Government Property Agency, Homes England and Network Rail, is the third detailed application to be approved for the site.

A new Central Hall exhibition space for the National Railway Museum and new infrastructure for the wider site are under construction after being approved in 2022 and 2020 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for a new public space known as The Square are yet to go before councillors.

The Government Hub is set to be built facing The Square, between new streets Hudson Boulevard, which runs adjacent to the Railway Museum’s Station Hall, and Cinder Street.

Councillors heard the Government Hub would feature a green roof to promote biodiversity, providing a habitat for birds and invertebrates.

Retail space on the ground floor, which could potentially house a coffee shop, is designed to help draw people to the public spaces around the development so they get used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hub is set to feature 250 cycle spaces, including 18 which are accessible, and the only parking spaces would be 16 disabled ones for staff and visitors.

Councillors heard the development’s location close to York Station and bus stops linking it to the city’s park and rides meant the majority of staff travelling by public transport was feasible.

Mr Sweeting said the plans marked an exciting milestone for the wider York Central Project which would help to trigger the next phase of development.

The planning director said: “We will prioritise the safety of cyclists and the disabled and the building is located in a highly sustainable location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The encouragement of the use of public transport aligns with the Government Hub which has already opened in Leeds.”

Government Property Agency Chief Executive Mr Bourgeois said the plans would deliver a modern, enegy efficient and inspirational development.

The chief executive said: “The new hub will stimulate economic growth and investment in the North of England as well as supporting the transformation of the Civil Service.”

Government Hubs planned in York and elsewhere come as part of effects to bring investment outside of London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme was launched as part of the previous Conservative government’s Levelling Up agenda.

A total of 17 have opened so far including in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Darlington and Leeds.

The Government Hubs programme is set to see around 22,000 civil servants relocated out of London by 2030.

The Government is set to invest around £135m across the whole of the York Central site in areas such as infrastructure.