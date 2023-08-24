York company Quantum Park Homes fined thousands for fake road signs advertising holiday park
Beverley Magistrates’ Court fined York-based Quantum Park Homes Ltd £3,327 for six fly-posting offences involving the advertisements which directed drivers to Oakwood Retreat Country Park. East Riding Council’s acting director of Streetscene Service Carl Skelton said fake road signs could pose a major hazard to motorists.
Magistrates heard on Wednesday, August 16 that the company had put up the signs at six junctions close to the holiday park, in Newton upon Derwent. Council officers found the signs, which included brown ones in the style of those which direct drivers to tourist attractions, attached to official posts.
They were found in Newton upon Derwent, as well as in Wilberfoss and Sutton upon Derwent in March and April. The company, which has previously received penalties for similar offences, did not have permission to put up the signs.
It did not respond when officers contacted them to ask them to remove the fake road signs. The company’s representatives did not appear in court.
Quantum Park Homes Ltd, was fined £350 for each of the six offences and was ordered to pay costs of £387 and a victim surcharge of £840. It was prosecuted under the Highways Act 1980, which prohibits unauthorised signs and advertising on roads.
The council stated such signs can cause an obstruction, nuisance or distraction, which could also cause accidents and pose other dangers. It added all signs would be removed and that the council would recover the costs from those responsible.