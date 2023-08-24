A court has ordered a company to pay more than £3,000 for putting up holiday park adverts disguised as road signs in Yorkshire.

Beverley Magistrates’ Court fined York-based Quantum Park Homes Ltd £3,327 for six fly-posting offences involving the advertisements which directed drivers to Oakwood Retreat Country Park. East Riding Council’s acting director of Streetscene Service Carl Skelton said fake road signs could pose a major hazard to motorists.

Magistrates heard on Wednesday, August 16 that the company had put up the signs at six junctions close to the holiday park, in Newton upon Derwent. Council officers found the signs, which included brown ones in the style of those which direct drivers to tourist attractions, attached to official posts.

They were found in Newton upon Derwent, as well as in Wilberfoss and Sutton upon Derwent in March and April. The company, which has previously received penalties for similar offences, did not have permission to put up the signs.

A sign illegally fly-posted for Oakwood Retreat Country Park, close to the site in Newton upon Derwent, East Riding of Yorkshire.

It did not respond when officers contacted them to ask them to remove the fake road signs. The company’s representatives did not appear in court.

Quantum Park Homes Ltd, was fined £350 for each of the six offences and was ordered to pay costs of £387 and a victim surcharge of £840. It was prosecuted under the Highways Act 1980, which prohibits unauthorised signs and advertising on roads.