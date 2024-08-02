Yorkshire council deny rumours that asylum seeker accommodation is being built at glassworks site

Barnsley Council has denied online rumours that a housing complex for ‘refugees’ is being built on the site of a former glassworks.

Rumours spread online after containers were seen on land at Oaks Lane where the Beatson Clarke glass manufacturing plant stood until its closure in 2006, and a heavy police presence was in the area last night.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.

Social media posts speculating about the site attracted hundreds of comments and shares, until Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council made a statement denying allegations that housing was being built for asylum seekers.

Glassworks Site.

The statement says that information being shared is ‘incorrect’, and that the council’s planning enforcement team had visited the site.

It adds: “We’ve noticed some posts and questions circulating about work taking place on a former glass works site at Stairfoot. The information being shared on social media is incorrect.

“No recent planning applications have been approved at this site, so our planning enforcement team visited this afternoon to investigate. Our officers are, at this stage, satisfied that the site is being used for storage and no enforcement action is required.”

In the comments, the BMBC Facebook page told social media users that the site was simply being used to store the containers.

“It’s crucial that everyone takes the time to verify information before sharing it on social media. This helps us avoid unnecessary upset, concern, and negative comments,” added the statement.