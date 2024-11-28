Yorkshire fish and chip shop mural design scrapped over Nazi SS symbol row

A council has scrapped a design for a mural planned for the side of a fish and chip shop over claims it contained the infamous symbol worn by Nazi SS officers.

Wakefield Council has commissioned public artwork in each of its 21 wards across the district as part of its Our Year 2024 cultural celebrations.

But Knottingley councillors were furious after being shown a mockup of the mural intended for the gable end of a chippy in Ferrybridge.

The proposed piece aims to celebrate the village’s links to the former Ferrybridge C power station and its role in producing energy for the nation.

Pete Girt, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat group, has complained to the Labour-run authority that the SS lightning bolt logo is contained in the design. He reiterated his concerns at a full council meeting on Wednesday (November 27).

Hannah Appleyard, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, disputed Coun Girt’s claim but said the design would no longer be used.

Copies of the design were handed to senior officers and some councillors during the debate. The artist responsible for the work was not named in the council chamber.

Coun Girt also called for the council to commission a different artist to complete the project.

Wakefield Council has commission a mural to be painted on the side of a fish shop in Ferrybridge as part of its Out Year 2024 cultural celebrations. Google image

He said: “I know we have exchanged a few e-mails and I know that you have told me that those designs have been scrapped.

“My concern, and I need to voice this, is that when you’ve got an artist that thinks it’s ok to use the Nazi SS symbol to signify lightning bolts, and has to be told that’s not appropriate, I don’t think that’s an artist we should be working with.

“And it’s alright going back to him and saying ‘right, do a redesign’. I’d rather just see a different artist.”

Coun Girt asked Coun Appleyard: “I would like you to give me that assurance that we are not going to be associated with this artist, and that we will have a different artist.”

Coun Appleyard replied: “He didn’t use SS symbols. I think that is deliberately misleading in the chamber. I think it is wrong to say that that is the symbol that he used.

“Given that it was a mural celebrating the heritage of Ferrybridge power station, it’s quite clear that they were lightning bolts. At the time there was feedback, and there have been adaptations to remove any suggestion. But I think it is a matter of perception.

“At the moment we are working with that artist. We have got a further consultation period as you know. There are further designs that are coming forward. I think we need to focus on what is coming next.