Yorkshire planning permission: Housing development to be built on former Shoulder of Mutton pub beer garden in Thackley, Bradford

A housing development can be built in the former beer garden of a Yorkshire pub after the latest plans for the site were approved.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jul 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST

The Shoulder of Mutton on Leeds Road in Thackley, Bradford, has already been converted into homes, with another new house recently built on the site.

The latest planning application for the site was for nine houses to be constructed on the former pub car park and beer garden.

The plans, by Gurjit Singh, went before Bradford Council’s Bradford Area Planning Panel on Wednesday.

The Shoulder of Mutton on Leeds Road has already been converted into homes, with another new house recently built on the site.

22 people had objected to the plans, raising concerns ranging from a loss of privacy to claims the homes would “bring nothing to the area.”

None of the objectors attended Wednesday’s meeting.

Planning officers said the development would lead to a loss of trees and shrubs.

The Council suggested the developer pay to improve other areas of biodiversity in the ward, and each house will be required to contain bat and bird boxes.

The plans were then approved.

